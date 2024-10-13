India has usurped Kashmiris’ rights by force: Farooq Abdullah

SRINAGAR - In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has said that India has forcibly usurped the rights of Kashmiris, insisting that they will not waver in their demand for the restoration of their constitutional and democratic rights. According to Kashmir Media Service, during discussions with various delegations at his Srinagar residence, Farooq Abdullah emphasized the urgent need for unity among Kashmiris to secure their rights. He criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its attempts to sow communal discord in IIOJK and severely devastating the local economy. He urged efforts to eliminate sectarian divisions and bridge the gaps between Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley, stressing the importance of combating hatred and resisting forces that seek to plunge the territory into communal strife. Farooq Abdullah identified the restoration of occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood as the foremost challenge ahead, asserting that this is crucial for enabling the incoming government to function effectively for the public good. He underscored that restoring statehood is vital not only for governance but also for alleviating oppression, coercion, and harassment faced by the people.