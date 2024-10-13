Sunday, October 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Indonesia calls on East Asian nations to recognize Palestine state

Indonesia calls on East Asian nations to recognize Palestine state
Anadolu
9:06 AM | October 13, 2024
International

Indonesia called on the East Asian nations to recognize the Palestine state and urged the international community to stand by international law and humanity, state-run media reported.

Speaking at East Asia summit in Vientiane, Laos, on Friday, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin warned that many new conflicts could emerge.

"As leaders, we must take a stance and side with international law and humanity. Do not be selective in implementing international law. If this continues, I am afraid that many new conflicts will emerge," Anatara News quoted Amin as saying.

"(Therefore), I urge countries that have not recognized Palestine to do so immediately," Amin added.

He emphasized that international law must be respected by everyone, without exception.

The number of countries recognizing Palestine now stands at 146 following decisions by Spain, Norway, Ireland, Slovenia, Armenia, the Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and Barbados.

All possible resources earmarked to ensure provision of quick medical facilities across state: AJK PM

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, last October, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,000 victims have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 97,900 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1728708761.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024