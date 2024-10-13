Iran bans pagers, walkie-talkies on flights after Lebanon attacks

Iranian civil aviation authorities announced a ban on electronic communication devices on commercial passenger flights, according to local media on Saturday.

Electronic communication devices, except for mobile phones, will not be allowed on aircraft, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency quoted Jafar Yazerlo, the spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Organization, as saying.

The spokesman said the passengers have been advised not to carry devices such as pagers, walkie-talkies, and radios with them or in their luggage to “ensure flight safety.”

Yazerlo added that this ban applies to both the passenger’s inflight cabins and non-accompanied cargo, and passengers should avoid carrying prohibited devices on the plane.

The decision comes amid heightened tensions in the region following Iran’s missile attack against Israel earlier this month that targeted key Israeli military facilities in the capital Tel Aviv.

Israel has vowed a “severe” response to the attack while Iran has warned against further escalation.

According to reports, Iran is preparing for any response from Israel, including mass device detonations, which were witnessed in Lebanon last month, killing dozens and injuring thousands.

Separately, Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf visited Lebanon earlier Saturday and observed the areas in the southern suburbs bombed in recent weeks.

Ghalibaf’s visit came amid threats by Israel to target any plane that comes from Iran.