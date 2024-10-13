Sunday, October 13, 2024
Iran warns its Arab neighbours not to help Israel attack the Islamic Republic

Iran warns its Arab neighbours not to help Israel attack the Islamic Republic
October 13, 2024
NEW YORK   -  Bracing itself for a strike from Israel, Iran has warned its Arab neighbours not to allow Israel to use their airspace, American TV network NBC News reported on Friday, quoting two diplomats from Persian Gulf nations. “Israel has vowed to respond to last week ballistic missile attack by Iran, prompt­ing Tehran to warn countries that helping Israel in any way could potentially escalate into war,” one of the diplomats said, according to the report. Both asked not to be named because they were not au­thorized to speak publicly about the sensitive issue, it added. The Gulf Cooperation Council is not in­terested in being caught in a crossfire, one diplo­mat was quoted as saying, “Our focus has been on de-escalation.” “Many Arab nations such as Jordan and the United Arab Emirates host U.S. bases and oil facilities vital to the world economy, and Iran’s warning about helping Israel is raising fears in the region that these sites could become targets,” ac­cording to NBC News.

But the second diplomat added that it was un­likely that any Arab nation would agree to allow its airspace to be used by the Israelis for a strike on Iran. Both diplomats spoke after an intense diplomatic push by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Abbas Araghchi, his foreign min­ister, to shore up support among their Persian Gulf neighbours and persuade them to use their influ­ence in Washington to temper an Israeli attack. Meanwhile, Reuters, the British news agency, also reported from Dubai that as part of their attempts to avoid being caught in the crossfire, Persian Gulf states including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar are refusing to let Israel fly over their airspace for any attack on Iran and have conveyed this to Washington.

