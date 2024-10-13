Sunday, October 13, 2024
Islamabad all set to host SCO meeting on Oct 15-16

Our Staff Reporter
October 13, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday visited Jinnah Convention Center to review arrangements for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government in Islamabad scheduled for October 15-16.

On the occasion, the prime minister was briefed by the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and other relevant authorities also accompanied the prime minister. The prime minister expressed his satisfaction over the preparations made for the SCO meeting.

The country will host the twenty-third meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) from 15 to 16 October in Islamabad.

“In his capacity as the current Chair of the CHG, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the upcoming CHG meeting,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

SCO member States will be represented by the Prime Ministers of China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as the First Vice President of Iran and External Affairs Minister of India.

Prime Minister of Mongolia (Observer State) and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan (Special Guest) will also participate in the meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also hold important bilateral meetings with visiting heads of delegation on the sidelines of the meeting.

The CHG meeting will discuss ongoing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, environment, socio-cultural linkages and review the performance of the Organization.

“The leaders will adopt important organizational decisions to further enhance cooperation among SCO member States and approve the budget of the Organization,” it was further added.

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024