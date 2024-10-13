Kamala Harris releases medical report, drawing contrast with Donald Trump

WASHINGTON - Vice President Kamala Harris is in “excellent health” and “possesses the physical and mental resiliency” re­quired to serve as president, her doc­tor said in a letter released Saturday that summarizes her medical history and status. Dr Joshua Simmons, an Army colonel and physician to the vice president, wrote that Harris, 59, maintains a healthy, active lifestyle and that her most recent physical last April was “unremarkable.” She “possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” he wrote in a two-page letter. Harris’ campaign hopes the release of her medical report will draw a contrast with Republican Donald Trump, who has shared only limited information about his health over the years, and raise questions about his fitness to serve, according to a campaign aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. Trump has released very little health infor­mation, including after his ear was grazed by a bullet during an assas­sination attempt in July in Pennsyl­vania. Steven Cheung, a spokesper­son for the Trump campaign, said Saturday that Trump has voluntarily released updates from his personal physician as well as detailed reports from Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, who was Trump’s physician at the White House. Jackson treated Trump after the assassination attempt. “All have concluded he is in perfect and excellent health to be Commander in Chief,” Cheung said in a statement. The campaign press office provided links to some of Trump’s past medi­cal reports.

Simmons, who said he has been Harris’ primary care physician for the past 3 1/2 years, said the vice presi­dent has a history of seasonal aller­gies and urticaria, or hives. She has been able to “dramatically” improve her symptoms over the past three years with an immunotherapy medi­cation that helps the body become less sensitive to allergens.

Simmons said Harris’ latest blood work and other test results were “unremarkable.” Her blood pres­sure is not worryingly high and she is at low risk for heart disease. Ac­cording to the summary of an exam conducted six months ago, Harris’ vital signs showed a blood pres­sure of 128 over 74, a heart rate of 78 beats per minute, pulse ox­imetry of 100% on room air with a respiratory rate of 16 breaths per minute and a temperature of 98.7 degrees. Pulse oximetry measures the amount of oxygen in a person’s blood. Simmons reported that Har­ris’ head, eyes, ears, nose and phar­ynx are normal.