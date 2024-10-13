King Charles says a republic is up to Australian people

LONDON - King Charles has confirmed that it is up to the Australian people to de­cide whether the country remains a constitutional monarchy or becomes a republic. Ahead of the King’s visit to Australia next week, the Austra­lian Republic Movement exchanged letters with Buckingham Palace of­ficials, writing on the King’s behalf.

Correspondence from the palace, first revealed by the Daily Mail, says that “whether Australia becomes a republic” is a “matter for the Austra­lian public to decide”. The future of the monarchy in Australia is likely to be an issue during the royal visit by King Charles and Queen Camilla, which includes events in Sydney and Canberra. The letter sent by palace officials restates the existing position, rather than marking any new change in policy and Buckingham Palace is not saying anything further to the let­ter’s contents. But it is an amicable exchange, following a request by a group campaigning for a republic to have a meeting with the King during his visit. “The King appreciated that you took the time to write and asked me to reply on his behalf,” says the letter from Buckingham Palace to the Australian Republic Movement, writ­ten in March. “Please be assured that your views on this matter have been noted very carefully. “His Majesty, as a constitutional monarch, acts on the advice of his Ministers, and whether Australia becomes a re­public is therefore a matter for the Australian public to decide.”

The letter adds that the King and Queen have a “deep love and af­fection” for Australia and “your thoughtfulness in writing as you did is warmly appreciated”. A referen­dum on the issue was held in Aus­tralia in 1999, where people voted to remain a constitutional monarchy. Earlier this year Australia’s govern­ment said plans for another referen­dum were “not a priority”. But cam­paigners for a republic argue that Australia’s head of state shouldn’t be the monarch but someone cho­sen by Australians. When the King’s visit was announced, Isaac Jeffrey of the Australian Republic Move­ment said: “While we respect the role the royals have played in the nation to date, it’s time for Australia to elect a local to serve as our head of state. Someone who can work for Australia full time.» It is a campaign that has commended King Charles as an individual but is opposed to the role of the monarchy in Australia.