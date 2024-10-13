KP govt decides to start work on Rs16b Safe City Project

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced the launch of the long-awaited Safe City Project, beginning with five districts, including Peshawar, according to a document released on Saturday.

In the first phase, the project will be initiated in Peshawar, with Hayatabad selected for early implementation. The project will cost 16 billion rupees, and in the second phase, it will be extended to Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, and Bannu.

The Safe City Project aims to tackle anti-social and anti-state elements through advanced technology, helping authorities record and manage crime data efficiently. The installation of state-of-the-art equipment is expected to streamline crime prevention and the identification of criminal elements and their facilitators.