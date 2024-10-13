Sunday, October 13, 2024
KSA acknowledges Pak achievements in war against terrorism

Staff Reporter
October 13, 2024
ISLAMABAD  - The seventh meeting of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Bilateral Defence Industrial Forum was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, says a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday. A delegation from Pakistan’s tri-services was led by the Chief of General Staff of the Pakistan Army, Lt Gen Muhammad Avais Dastgir, while the Saudi Arabian side was led by Assistant Defence Minister Engineer Talal Bin Abdullah Al Otaibi. During the meeting, the Chief of General Staff affirmed Pakistan’s ongoing support for the capacity building of the Royal Saudi Defence Forces. The Saudi dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements and sacrifices in the war against terrorism, as well as its valuable contributions to regional peace and stability. The forum discussed challenges to global and regional security and their implications for the Defence Forces. The forum noted that rapid advancements in modern technologies necessitated further enhancement of defence industrial cooperation in critical capabilities between the two brotherly countries. In this context, the progress of ongoing areas of collaboration was reviewed, and new areas of collaboration were also agreed upon.

Staff Reporter

