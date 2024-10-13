Legend actor Jamal Shah nominated for Lifetime Achievement Award

ISLAMABAD - Jamal Shah legend Actor and art­ist has been nominated for Lifetime Achievement Award Baku, Azerbai­jan International Achievers Award 2024. West World Events, a regis­tered company in the UAE and a sub­sidiary of West World Group Ltd UK, was honoured and inviting Jamal Shah to prestigious Internation­al Achievers Awards 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan, said a press release. “We are excited to nominate you for the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of your remarkable contributions and achievements to the Television, Film and performing arts for over three decades and fan following across the border”, Zarnab Khan General Manager West World Events added. This award will be presented during our upcoming event on Sunday, November 3rd, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. We believe your presence will inspire and delight your fans from the UAE, In­dia, Pakistan, Nepal, and beyond. To honour your achievements, we are pleased to cover all expenses, including your visa, return business class airfare, and first-class hotel accommodation for a three night-four-day stay, he said.