Sunday, October 13, 2024
Madhubala’ to be shifted to Karachi Safari Park on Nov 26

Our Staff Reporter
October 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab has made a big announcement regarding the transfer of zoo elephant named Madhubala to Safari Park. In this regard, Mayor Karachi on Saturday said that Madhubala will be moved to Safari Park on November 26. Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Fourpaz team are finalizing the arrangements and the process of constructing a sanctuary for elephants in the Safari Park is in progress, Mayor Karachi said. After Noor Jahan elephant died of blood parasite infection at the zoo two years ago, the transfer of Madhubala elephant was announced.

Our Staff Reporter

