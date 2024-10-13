Metro Bus Service to remain suspended in twin cities during SCO Summit

Service in Islamabad and Rawalpindi to Be Suspended During SCO Summit

The Service in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will be suspended from October 14 to 17, 2024, due to the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of Government meeting. The decision, made under the direction of the district administration, aims to ensure smooth security arrangements for the summit. The service will continue as normal until October 13.

Pakistan is preparing to host the SCO summit in Islamabad from October 15 to 16. The organization consists of key regional powers including China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, and several Central Asian states such as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus. Sixteen additional countries are affiliated as observers or dialogue partners.

While most member nations are expected to send heads of government, India, Pakistan’s regional rival, will send its foreign minister on a rare visit to the country. The SCO is often viewed as an alternative to the Western-led NATO alliance, particularly as China and Russia seek to expand their regional influence amid tensions with the US and Europe over issues like Taiwan and Ukraine.

Although the SCO primarily discusses security matters, this year’s summit will focus on trade, humanitarian, and cultural cooperation. However, Pakistan’s domestic political situation may also draw attention on the sidelines of the event.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has threatened to stage protests during the summit. This comes after recent demonstrations by PTI supporters caused Islamabad to lock down for three days, with mobile signals cut and entry and exit points blocked. PTI has announced that if a meeting with their leader does not take place by October 14, a major protest will go ahead on October 15.

In response, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary accused PTI of attempting to disrupt Pakistan’s image during the international event, saying, “They want to present a picture of unrest instead of showcasing the positive side of Pakistan.”

Authorities have declared a three-day public holiday in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, beginning on October 14, along with road closures to minimize movement around the area.