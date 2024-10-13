Mickey Arthur urges consistency in Pakistan cricket amid media critique

LAHORE - Former Pakistan cricket coach Mickey Arthur has voiced concerns over the team’s inconsistency in se­lection and administration, urging a more structured approach to enhance per­formance. Following Paki­stan’s recent defeat to Eng­land, Arthur praised the players’ talent but stressed the need for consistency to maintain team morale. Arthur also criticized the media’s negative influence, pointing out that over­promotion of players can create a false sense of im­portance, distancing them from reality. He empha­sized that playing for Paki­stan should be the pinnacle of a player’s career.