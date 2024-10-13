Mickey Arthur urges consistency in Pakistan cricket amid media critique

LAHORE - Former Pakistan cricket coach Mickey Arthur has voiced concerns over the team’s inconsistency in selection and administration, urging a more structured approach to enhance performance. Following Pakistan’s recent defeat to England, Arthur praised the players’ talent but stressed the need for consistency to maintain team morale. Arthur also criticized the media’s negative influence, pointing out that overpromotion of players can create a false sense of importance, distancing them from reality. He emphasized that playing for Pakistan should be the pinnacle of a player’s career.