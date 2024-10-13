Mikey Madison leads Oscars race for breakout role as New York stripper

NEW YORK - A new movie that won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival has made its debut in London, as its breakout star continues to gain sig­nificant Oscars momentum. Anora was awarded the Palme d’Or at the French film festival in May, launching its lead ac­tress Mikey Madison into the race for best actress at next year’s Academy Awards. The film tells the story of a 23-year-old woman who is working as a stripper in New York when she meets the son of a wealthy Russian oligarch. In a storyline with slight echoes of 1990’s Pretty Woman, the man pays Anora to move into his mansion and become his girlfriend, and the pair enjoy a whirlwind ro­mance. The film has received highly positive re­views, with critics agreed on Madison’s impres­sive performance in the lead role.

“If there was ever a time to roll out the red car­pet and put an actress on the map, this is it,” said Screen Rant’s Patrice Witherspoon. “Madison is a star.” The actress gives a “terrific performance”, agreed the Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw, adding that the actress “owns the screen”. Madison may not yet be a household name, but she is also not a newcomer, having perviously appeared in Quen­tin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and the 2022 reboot of horror franchise Scream.

But, as the Evening Standard’s Maddy Mussey put it: “Anora is essentially her big break, and boy does she nail it.” Madison and director Sean Baker walked the red carpet ahead of the film’s UK pre­miere at the Royal Festival Hall on Friday. Anora is directed by Sean Baker, the US film-maker behind Tangerine, The Florida Project and Red Rocket.