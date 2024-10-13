Muzaffargarh acid attack: After daughter, woman loses battle for life

MUZAFFARGARH - A mother and her daughter died following acid attack in Rohilanawali area here on Saturday, police said. According to police, a group of relatives stormed the home of the victims around 2:00 am and doused five family members with acid when they were sleeping in the courtyard.

The attack left the family in a dire condition as three persons including Sawera Bibi (20),her mother Kalsoom Bibi, and a young granddaughter sustained critical burns. They were shifted to the burn unit for treatment.

Sawaira Bibi died a week ago from multiple burns and her mother has also succumbed to wounds. Police concerned arrested the perpetrators after registering a case against them.

The acid attack had left five members of the same family injured, and while two died, others continue to receive medical care at a hospital.