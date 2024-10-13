Sunday, October 13, 2024
Pakistan Army secures Gold Medal in Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2024

Pakistan Army secures Gold Medal in Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2024
Web Desk
3:58 PM | October 13, 2024
Pakistan Army’s team has been awarded the Gold Medal in Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2024, which concluded today in Wales, United Kingdom.

The event, held from the 4th to the 13th of this month, marked the sixty-fifth anniversary of the exercise, which upholds demanding professional standards.

Patrols from around the globe had to move tactically across inhospitable terrain, covering a distance of sixty kilometers within forty-eight hours while completing specialized tasks in a contested environment.

This year, one hundred and twenty-eight teams from forty-two countries participated in the exercise, and the Pakistan Army’s team demonstrated exceptional performance and secured the gold medal.

