Pakistan earns $4bn in rice exports in 2024, sets target of $5bn for next year

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has played a pivotal role in helping Pakistan achieve a historic milestone, with rice exports generating $4 billion in revenue.

According to SIFC official Shahjehan Malik, the target for rice exports in the next fiscal year has been set at $5 billion. Malik emphasized that a comprehensive strategy will be developed, focusing on modern seed research and the promotion of standardized agricultural practices to boost exports further.

Pakistan’s Basmati rice, renowned for its high quality, has been instrumental in fostering global partnerships. During the 2024 fiscal year, the country exported over 6 million tons of various rice varieties.

In addition to rice, Pakistan's overall goods exports saw a significant boost, increasing by 10.54% to $30.64 billion compared to the previous year. While exports surged, imports slightly declined by 0.84%, dropping from $55.19 billion to $54.73 billion, signaling positive economic growth.

One of the standout achievements was the 20% rise in meat and meat product exports, reaching a record high of $512 million. The SIFC and the Ministry of Commerce were instrumental in opening new markets for meat exports in countries such as Jordan, Uzbekistan, Lebanon, and Egypt.