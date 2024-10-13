Sunday, October 13, 2024
Pakistan hockey captain, vice-captain congratulate newly-elected cycling federation leadership
Our Staff Reporter
October 13, 2024
LAHORE   -   Pakistan’s hockey team cap­tain Ammad Shakeel Butt, along with vice-captain Han­nan Shahid and team official Mr. Shakeel, visited the office of Mr. Moazzam Khan Klair, the newly elected General Sec­retary of the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), to extend their congratulations and of­fer their support for the new leadership.

During their visit, the hock­ey leaders also congratulated the entire newly elected body of the PCF, which includes President Idris Haider Kha­waja, Senior Vice President Rai M. Asghar, and Treasurer Sadia Alvi. The hockey officials expressed confidence in the leadership’s vision for the fu­ture of cycling in Pakistan and praised their commitment to sports development.

Ammad Shakeel Butt empha­sized the importance of pro­moting collaboration between different sports organizations to strengthen Pakistan’s over­all athletic sector. He highlight­ed the potential of inter-sport cooperation to inspire young athletes and broaden opportu­nities for sports participation across the nation. Vice-captain Hannan Shahid echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the shared responsibility of pro­moting sports like cycling and hockey to empower the next generation of athletes.

In response, Mr. Moazzam Khan Klair expressed his grati­tude for the hockey team’s visit and pledged that the Pakistan Cycling Federation, under its new leadership, will focus on expanding opportunities for athletes and raising the pro­file of cycling in the country. The meeting concluded with both sides expressing mutual support and a commitment to advancing sports development in Pakistan, that is essential to promote a vibrant sporting culture in the country.

Our Staff Reporter

