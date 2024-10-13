Pakistan hockey captain, vice-captain congratulate newly-elected cycling federation leadership

LAHORE - Pakistan’s hockey team captain Ammad Shakeel Butt, along with vice-captain Hannan Shahid and team official Mr. Shakeel, visited the office of Mr. Moazzam Khan Klair, the newly elected General Secretary of the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), to extend their congratulations and offer their support for the new leadership.
During their visit, the hockey leaders also congratulated the entire newly elected body of the PCF, which includes President Idris Haider Khawaja, Senior Vice President Rai M. Asghar, and Treasurer Sadia Alvi. The hockey officials expressed confidence in the leadership’s vision for the future of cycling in Pakistan and praised their commitment to sports development.
Ammad Shakeel Butt emphasized the importance of promoting collaboration between different sports organizations to strengthen Pakistan’s overall athletic sector. He highlighted the potential of inter-sport cooperation to inspire young athletes and broaden opportunities for sports participation across the nation. Vice-captain Hannan Shahid echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the shared responsibility of promoting sports like cycling and hockey to empower the next generation of athletes.
In response, Mr. Moazzam Khan Klair expressed his gratitude for the hockey team’s visit and pledged that the Pakistan Cycling Federation, under its new leadership, will focus on expanding opportunities for athletes and raising the profile of cycling in the country. The meeting concluded with both sides expressing mutual support and a commitment to advancing sports development in Pakistan, that is essential to promote a vibrant sporting culture in the country.