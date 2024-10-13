Pakistan Railways penalizes 97 officials in five-year corruption crackdown

In a determined effort to curtail corruption and improve transparency, Pakistan Railways has taken strict action against over 97 officials accused of corruption in the past five years, a ministry official revealed. The measures are part of a broader campaign to address malpractice and enhance service delivery within the department.

According to the official, several initiatives have been introduced to tackle corruption, including the deployment of ticket vending machines and online ticket reservation systems. These innovations aim to reduce black-market ticket sales and ensure greater transparency in ticketing.

To further monitor and prevent irregularities, Pakistan Railways has established a dedicated task force responsible for overseeing staff attendance and enforcing anti-corruption measures. "Ticketless passengers are being penalized through daily campaigns carried out by Special Ticket Examiners (STEs) and officers across various divisions," the official stated.

In an effort to combat ghost pensioners, the department has also shifted to an online banking system for pension payments. This transition ensures smoother payments to pensioners and prevents fraudulent claims.

Moreover, all auctions within the department are now conducted transparently under the supervision of designated committees, with payments verified by Divisional Accounts Officers (DAO). Pakistan Railways has also introduced monthly E-Kacheri and Khuli Kacheri sessions to address grievances from staff, pensioners, and the public.

"Vigilance offices have been set up to monitor the system and respond to complaints from both the public and railway employees," the official added, emphasizing the department's commitment to stamping out corruption.

Additionally, performance review meetings are held regularly to ensure the timely resolution of disciplinary cases, and focal persons from various departments have been appointed to address complaints routed through the Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU).

These initiatives reflect Pakistan Railways’ ongoing drive to enhance accountability and service quality, promoting a cleaner and more efficient organization.