Pakistan’s role in SCO entails important opportunities

KARACHI - Pakistan’s involvement in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is of immense significance for regional connectivity and cooperation. As a key member of this influential body, Pakistan has positioned itself as a bridge between South Asia, Central Asia, and beyond, promoting stability, economic collaboration, and infrastructure development.

Strategic Position in the Region

Pakistan’s geographic location makes it a natural hub for trade and connectivity within the SCO framework. With its direct access to the Arabian Sea and proximity to China, Afghanistan, and the Central Asian Republics, Pakistan plays a critical role in enhancing regional trade routes. Initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) further strengthen this position, connecting Gwadar Port to China and other SCO nations, thereby providing a vital link between landlocked Central Asia and the global markets.

By hosting the SCO Summit, Pakistan can enhance its influence in shaping regional connectivity projects. These include not only road and rail infrastructure but also energy pipelines and digital corridors that could benefit the entire region.

Promoting Economic Integration

Pakistan’s commitment to economic integration within the SCO is crucial for regional development. Federal Minister for Information, AttaullahTarar, has stressed that Pakistan’s economy is recovering, with economic growth reaching the grassroots level. This momentum is vital for strengthening trade ties within the SCO. As Pakistan pushes for digitalization and modernization, it offers a platform for collaboration in areas like digital economy, e-commerce, and cross-border investment.

For SCO members, Pakistan’s role in facilitating economic partnerships is indispensable. Its burgeoning young population, strong freelance economy, and growing emphasis on digital innovation make it a key player in driving economic growth across the region.

Counter-Terrorism and Security Cooperation

Pakistan has also contributed significantly to the SCO’s counter-terrorism efforts. With years of experience in combating extremism and sacrificing over 80,000 lives in the fight against terrorism, Pakistan’s expertise is invaluable in promoting regional security. Pakistan’s active participation in SCO initiatives to combat terrorism, drug trafficking, and transnational crime not only strengthens its security but also contributes to the broader goal of regional peace.

Driving Regional Connectivity Forward

Pakistan’s commitment to regional connectivity is a cornerstone of its involvement in the SCO. As member states work together to enhance infrastructure and trade routes, Pakistan’s strategic location, economic policies, and active participation in key projects will help shape the future of connectivity in the region.

By fostering collaboration on critical issues like climate change, security, and trade, Pakistan is playing a central role in building a more connected, prosperous, and secure region under the SCO’s banner. The country’s leadership in these areas, combined with its strategic partnerships, solidifies its importance in driving the agenda of regional connectivity and cooperation forward.