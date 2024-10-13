Sunday, October 13, 2024
Pakistan, US navies conduct bilateral exercise

12:19 PM | October 13, 2024
National

US Navy Ship USS O’ Kane visited Karachi and participated in a bilateral exercise at North Arabian sea with Pakistan Navy Ship BABUR.

The exercise was aimed to enhance interoperability and demonstrate PN-USN resolve towards regional maritime peace, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

During the visit, Commanding Officer of USS O’ Kane met Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Abdul Munib to discuss matters pertaining to interoperability of both Navies and tactical proficiency in Maritime Operations.

 The visit and bilateral exercise reflect Pakistan Navy’s commitment towards regional peace, stability and maritime order in collaboration with seasoned global partners. These collaborations have proved befitting in countering menace of terrorism, piracy, narcotics and human trafficking in the region and beyond.

Visit of US Navy Ship to Pakistan is a manifestation of deep rooted bilateral ties between both navies in general and nations in particular.

