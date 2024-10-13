Sunday, October 13, 2024
Past in Perspective

“Books serve to show a man that those original thoughts of his aren’t very new after all.” –Abraham Lincoln

October 13, 2024
Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Printing Press, invented by Johannes Gutenberg around 1440, revolutionised the way information was disseminated and transformed the course of human history. Gutenberg’s innovation replaced laborious handwritten manuscripts with movable metal type, enabling the mass production of books. This technological marvel significantly lowered the cost of producing texts, making knowledge more accessible to a broader audience. The spread of ideas, literacy, and the democratisation of information became possible, laying the groundwork for the Renaissance, Reformation, and the Scientific Revolution. Gutenberg’s invention is considered one of the most influential developments in communication, shaping the modern world and fostering a new era of intellectual and cultural growth.

