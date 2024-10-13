PML-N, PPP leaders fire fresh salvo at PTI over protest call

Kh Asif warns state will use full force to foil PTI agenda of chaos. Ahsan Iqbal says people will reject PTI’s negative politics. PTI’s protest at D-Chowk during SCO conference is part of conspiracy: KP Governor n Omar Ayub says protest is PTI’s right.

ISLAMABAD/ SIALKOT - Leaders of ruling coalition on Saturday lashed out at opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for giving call for protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk during the SCO summit.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for announcing protest on 15th October, saying the move is a conspiracy aimed at sabotaging SCO Summit in Islamabad.

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub Saturday said that protest was his party’s right. During the meeting of the special parliamentary committee he said that the government was resorting to fascism as PTI workers were under immense pressure from authorities.

Talking to the media in Sialkot, the Defence Minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is pursuing anti-state agenda and it is hell bent on spreading chaos in the country. Khawaja Asif said founder PTI is knitting intrigues against the country and PTI once again wants to repeat May 09. He further stated we believe in supremacy of constitution and writ of the state will be established at all costs.

Asif said that the PTI founder had always prioritized his interests over national interests and the party wanted to block the path of Pakistan’s development. Addressing a press conference at his residence in Sialkot Cantt, he said when the heads of 16, 17 countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are coming to Pakistan, the PTI founder has given a call for protest, however, he warned that the country’s interests will be protected at any cost. Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the behaviour of the PTI had been the same since 2014 when their protests delayed the visit of the Chinese President. “A similar behaviour is being shown by PTI leaders when the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit is round the corner and the party is making an all-out effort to undermine Pakistan’s international standing. The PTI is now attempting to sabotage the SCO summit,” he added.

“The PTI has given a call for sit-in again on October 15, which is a bad move to influence the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference. PTI protests have always aimed to obstruct Pakistan’s progress. The loyalty of the PTI and its leader, Imran Khan, lies solely in maintaining authority rather than serving Pakistan’s interests. Their desire for power has eclipsed their commitment to the nation,” he added.

He said, “We will not be blackmailed by the PTI under any circumstances and would never allow anyone to spread chaos and anarchy in the country under the guise of protests. Soldiers are being martyred in the country daily but the PTI only wants to spread chaos. If the establishment works to bring them to power, then they are happy, otherwise they speak against it. Even today the PTI founder tweeted against it.”

He recalled that Nawaz Sharif was not even allowed to speak in jail but alleged that the judiciary had provided all facilities to the PTI founder and asked the judiciary to take notice of his attacks on the integrity of Pakistan. “These people want to repeat May 9. These people want to spread chaos and anarchy in the country again. They do not want Pakistan to be respected at the global level and that is the reason they are spreading chaos and anarchy. However, we will not allow its nefarious objectives to succeed in any way and would use the full force of the state against those who attack the integrity of the country,” he maintained. Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that PTI people had never condemned terrorists, instead they always supported them. “They do not even attend the funeral of our martyrs,” he added.

In response to a question, he said that daily losses of billions of rupees are caused by PTI protests and sit-ins. “If they let the country run, this money can be spent on public relief and welfare.”

‘Political Terrorism’

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, here on Saturday strongly condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s protest call on October 15, labeling it as ‘Political Terrorism’, aimed at maligning Pakistan and stopping its development and economic progress.

Addressing a press conference, the federal minister expressed disappointment at the timing of the protest, coinciding with a prestigious Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit being hosted in Pakistan, which he said was a great honor for the country.

“Now there is no doubt, that terrorism in Karachi and political terrorism protest calls are similar,” the minister said adding the scriptwriter was the same who on one hand has been using terrorists to carry out explosive attacks, and on the other, are using PTI to spread anarchy and undermine Pakistan’s vital interests.

He urged PTI supporters who genuinely want change and development to recognise the harm caused by their party’s actions. The PTI’s dharnas (protest) back in 2014 delayed the Chinese President’s visit to Pakistan, and their efforts to derail the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project have been detrimental to the country’s progress.

In 2018, CPEC was the primary target and serious allegations were made to discourage Chinese investors and divert them to other countries.

Now that Pakistan has committed to CPEC Phase II with renewed enthusiasm, the PTI is attempting to undermine government’s economic recovery efforts. It’s crucial to acknowledge the damage caused by these actions and consider the consequences of supporting policies that hinder Pakistan’s growth and development, he urged.

The minister said, Pakistan cannot afford to indulge in destructive politics. Just because PTI’s leader is jailed, doesn’t justify chaos, he said adding we’ve faced imprisonment too, but never fought against the state. He said Benazir Bhutto was martyred and Zulfiqar Bhutto hanged to death, but Pakistan Peoples Party never fought against state.

He expressed the hope that like in past, people of Pakistan would reject this negative politics.

He said, the incumbent leadership’s focus was on securing a brighter future for youth through economic stability adding in 2047, when Pakistan celebrates its centennial, we want to hold our heads high.

‘Part of a conspiracy’

Pakistan Peoples Party leader and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said that the announcement of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest at D-Chowk during the conduct of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference is part of a conspiracy. He criticized PTI for consistently pursuing an agenda against the country and collaborating with enemies of the state.

Kundi emphasized that they will not allow any plots to destabilize Pakistan to succeed and urged PTI to retract their call for protest on October 15.

Talking to media here, Kundi pointed out the significance of the upcoming international conference, saying that Pakistan aims to present a positive image to the world.

He expressed concern that PTI’s protest coinciding with the conference is detrimental.

Kundi reiterated that if PTI’s demands will align with the constitution, they will be addressed, recalling that the establishment of a constitutional court was announced by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Kundi said that all political parties are united in support of the SCO conference and emphasized that the Pakistan Peoples Party has always advocated for peace.

He lamented the deteriorating security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, accusing PTI of attempting to incite unrest by inviting the Indian minister to address their rally.

Stressing that national interests come first, Kundi highlighted the sacrifices made by the PPP for the country, asserting that they have never rallied against Pakistan but instead promoted the slogan “Pakistan Khappay” (Long Live Pakistan).

He underscored that the best forum for politicians is parliament, criticizing PTI members for promoting violence and suggesting they join in peaceful protests instead.

Kundi praised JUI Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as a political figure who has fought for democracy and suggested that Maulana’s support would ultimately benefit their cause.

He concluded by addressing the impact of terrorism on tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling for collective efforts to restore peace and indicating that he had participated in a peace jirga to promote stability in the province. Kundi reiterated his call for PTI to withdraw their planned protest.