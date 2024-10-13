The PTI’s planned protest during the SCO summit is a clear example of political irresponsibility. One must agree with Iqbal’s assertion that the PTI has become more of a cult than a legitimate political party. The actions and decisions of its leadership reflect a refusal to engage in any meaningful political discourse. By consistently avoiding political platforms and instead resorting to disruptive tactics, the party undermines its claim of representing the interests of the people.

Recent behaviour has been nothing short of reckless. Reaching out to the IMF to request the cancellation of Pakistan’s loan, a vital financial resource for the country’s economy and public welfare, is both baffling and detrimental. Refusing to attend parliamentary sessions, such as those meant to show solidarity with Palestine, further demonstrates the party’s neglect of national responsibilities. And now, calling for protests when international delegations will be visiting for the SCO summit is not just irresponsible, it’s an act of political sabotage. The world will be watching Pakistan, a country already facing immense challenges, and instead of showing unity and competence, the PTI seeks to create chaos.

This behaviour does not reflect the conduct of a party concerned about the nation’s welfare. If the PTI wishes to be taken seriously as a national political entity, it must reconsider its approach. Disruption and political terrorism are no substitutes for meaningful dialogue and policy development. The PTI needs serious introspection—this is no way to represent a nation of over 220 million people, especially when so much is at stake on the global stage.