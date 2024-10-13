PPL conferred FPCCI’s Best Performance Excellence Award

KARACHI - Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has been conferred the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FPCCI) Best Performance Excellence Award on its outstanding performance in the petroleum sector.a

President Asif Ali Zardari presented the award to Syed Mahmood ul Hassan, General Manager Shared Services, PPL, at FPCCI’s 12th Achievement Awards Ceremony held the other day at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad. The ceremony was graced by high profile dignitaries, including leading exporters, businessmen, parliamentarians and bureaucrats. FPCCI’s annual achievement awards recognize excellence in various business endeavours, including skill development, energy, finance, exports, investment, tourism and construction, that enable to boost the economy and has a positive impact at the regional and national level.