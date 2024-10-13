Sunday, October 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PPL conferred FPCCI’s Best Performance Excellence Award

PPL conferred FPCCI’s Best Performance Excellence Award
PR
October 13, 2024
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI  -  Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has been conferred the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FPCCI) Best Performance Excellence Award on its outstanding performance in the petroleum sector.a

President Asif Ali Zardari presented the award to Syed Mahmood ul Hassan, General Manager Shared Services, PPL, at FPCCI’s 12th Achievement Awards Ceremony held the other day at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad. The ceremony was graced by high profile dignitaries, including leading exporters, businessmen, parliamentarians and bureaucrats. FPCCI’s annual achievement awards recognize excellence in various business endeavours, including skill development, energy, finance, exports, investment, tourism and construction, that enable to boost the economy and has a positive impact at the regional and national level.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1728708761.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024