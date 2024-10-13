President, PM express condolences on Wu Bangguo's death

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed their heartfelt condolences over the passing of former Vice Premier of China, Wu Bangguo. In a statement, President Zardari hailed Wu as a sincere friend of Pakistan, recognizing his significant contributions to enhancing Pakistan-China relations.

President Zardari conveyed his sympathies and prayers on behalf of the people of Pakistan to the Chinese government, the Chinese people, and Wu's bereaved family.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also took to the social media platform X to pay tribute to Wu Bangguo, describing him as an outstanding leader of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and a true friend of Pakistan. He emphasized Wu’s vital role in strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Sharif highlighted Wu Bangguo’s visit to Pakistan in 2006 as a significant milestone in fostering closer ties between Pakistan and China. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the people of China during this difficult time," he stated.

The condolences come at a pivotal moment, with Chinese Premier Li due to arrive in Islamabad on Monday for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, further underscoring the importance of China-Pakistan relations.