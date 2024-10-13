Restoration efforts being undertaken to preserve Taxila’s renowned cultural heritage

LAHORE - Zaheer Abbas Malik, Director General of Ar­chaeology, Punjab, ac­companied by Muham­mad Hassan, Director of Archaeology, visited the historic Taxila Museum and surrounding heri­tage sites to inspect the ongoing work, upkeep, and maintenance of these significant ar­chaeological locations. The visit aimed to evaluate the current restoration and con­servation efforts being undertaken to preserve Taxila’s renowned cul­tural and historical heritage. As a UNESCO World Heritage site, Taxila is one of the most important archaeologi­cal sites in the world, featuring remnants of an ancient civilization. During their visit, Mr. Malik and Mr Hassan reviewed the progress on several aspects of the preservation proj­ects. These included the upkeep of ancient structures, preserva­tion of archaeological discoveries, and over­all site management to ensure a positive and informative experience for visitors.

Speaking on the occa­sion, Mr. Zaheer Abbas Malik emphasized the critical importance of maintaining the histori­cal integrity of the site. He highlighted that the sustainable develop­ment of these cultural assets would allow future generations to appreciate and under­stand Pakistan’s rich heritage. Both officials stressed that the ongo­ing work is a priority to balance the need for preservation with the importance of mak­ing the sites accessible and educational for lo­cal and international visitors. In line with the vision of the Chief Min­ister of Punjab, this ini­tiative reflects the pro­vincial government’s commitment to pro­moting cultural tourism and safeguarding the province’s rich heri­tage. The Chief Minister envisions transforming Punjab into a hub of historical and cultural tourism, leveraging its wealth of archaeologi­cal sites. By investing in the restoration and conservation of iconic sites like Taxila, the government aims to not only preserve these treasures but also en­hance tourism, foster economic development, and instill a sense of pride among the people of Pakistan. The officials reiterated that the gov­ernment’s efforts are driven by the Chief Min­ister’s broader strategy to promote sustainable tourism and cultural preservation across the province, ensuring that Pakistan’s histori­cal and archaeological heritage is preserved for future generations.