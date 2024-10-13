SCO Opportunities & Challenges

Pakistan will be hosting the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, which will be held from the 15th to 16th of October. Several heads of government from member states will attend the summit. The SCO, founded in 2001, has evolved into a vital platform for fostering regional cooperation, addressing security concerns, and promoting economic collaboration among its member states.

In recent years, we have witnessed an astronomical increase in the phenomenon of multipolarity, which has given a boost to ‘regionalism’ and ‘regional organisations’. The ability of a regional organisation to transform the socio-economic conditions of its people has been best demonstrated by the undeniable success of the European Union, and the SCO can reap the same benefits if it manages to tap into the potential this region holds.

Since its initiation, the SCO has maintained its focus on issues of terrorism and regional security. This summit will be significant in addressing security concerns, particularly those emanating from Afghanistan. Pakistan has been at the forefront of the war against terrorism. The country has suffered immensely, both physically and financially, in its fight against this menace. It is crucial that Pakistan’s legitimate concerns are addressed, and that it is ensured that Afghan soil will not be used to launch terrorist attacks against Pakistan. The country’s future stability depends on it.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing crises in the Middle East, this SCO summit in Pakistan is of particular importance as it seeks to address pressing global issues and explore collaborative approaches to regional security. It offers a chance for the member states to discuss strategies to stabilise conflict zones and promote peace, ultimately contributing to a more secure and prosperous region. It will be interesting to see how the SCO will find common ground to address the fraught geopolitical landscape and regional disputes taking place in the Middle East.

The SCO summit provides a platform for Islamabad to strengthen its diplomatic ties with member countries, especially China, Russia, and the Central Asian states. It is significant that Islamabad successfully engages diplomatically with member states and presents its point of view on a wide range of issues spanning security, regional connectivity, climate change, Afghanistan, poverty, and Kashmir.

Economic collaboration is an important pillar of the organisation. It is no secret that Pakistan is undergoing political turmoil and facing an economic downturn. Leveraging this opportunity to renew economic engagement on mega projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and attract foreign direct investment, particularly in sectors like energy, trade, and infrastructure, could benefit the country in the long run.

Furthermore, Pakistan can utilise this summit to propose a multipronged infrastructure development agreement, particularly with the Central Asian and landlocked countries. By proposing infrastructure enhancements, such as roads connecting ports, enhanced port facilities, and comprehensive warehousing solutions, and advocating for technical support and collaboration, Pakistan can position itself as a central trade hub for Central Asia by strengthening regional ties.

In this regard, Pakistan can propose the introduction of a common currency among SCO member states, which could significantly enhance regional trade and economic cooperation. A common currency would simplify transactions between SCO countries, reducing exchange rate risks and facilitating smoother trade. Introducing a common currency could help address existing financial obstacles faced by member states, such as fluctuating exchange rates and transaction costs. Many successful economic unions around the world, such as the Eurozone, demonstrate the potential benefits of a common currency. A common currency would lessen reliance on the US dollar for international transactions. Islamabad’s advocacy for this initiative could position it as a leader in promoting innovative solutions for regional challenges.

Undoubtedly, while the SCO presents opportunities, it also brings a plethora of challenges. The foremost being the strained relations between Pakistan and India, which can overshadow the summit. New Delhi’s stubbornness and refusal to politically engage with Islamabad can hamper the effectiveness of the SCO in resolving bilateral issues.

Additionally, Pakistan must navigate its relationships with major powers, balancing its ties with China and Russia while maintaining constructive engagement with India. This delicate balancing act will be crucial in ensuring that the summit results in meaningful outcomes that benefit the entire region.

It is significant that Pakistan does not waste this opportunity for diplomatic engagement. The country’s diplomatic machinery needs to take a leaf out of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s participation in the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of the SCO, which took place in India last year. Chairman Bilawal successfully presented Pakistan’s viewpoints on regional security and cooperation directly to key international players, and was able to showcase Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism and its role in regional organisations through proactive diplomatic engagements.

Pakistan has a unique opportunity to assert its role as a facilitator of dialogue and collaboration as SCO member states gather to discuss pressing regional and international issues. This summit will be a landmark event and has the potential to shape the future of regional cooperation in a multipolar world. Pakistan must utilise this opportunity to effectively present its point of view on issues concerning its future stability. It is hoped that the summit will foster a spirit of unity among member countries and will address bilateral and multilateral challenges plaguing the region.

Senator Sehar Kamran

The writer is a Senior member of Pakistan Peoples Party and has served as an elected Member of the Upper House of Parliament of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. She remained member of Senate committees on Defence, Foreign Affairs, Human Rights and the convener of the Pakistan-Saudi Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Senate of Pakistan. Her X is @SeharKamran