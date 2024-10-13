Sunday, October 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SDPOs, SHOs inspect security at mosques

NEWS WIRE
October 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  On the directions of the District Police Officer, Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers inspected security at several mosques of tehsils of the district. According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan has directed all circle police officers and station house officers to ensure deployment of essential security at mosques and other religious places. “Following the vision of the Inspector General Police, Punjab, the DPO Bahawalpur himself monitored the provision of security at religious places,” he said. He further said that Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers had inspected security at mosques and other religious places. The DPO also directed to increase police patrolling on roads and deployment of police personnel at entry and exit points of the district.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1728708761.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024