Sunday, October 13, 2024
Section 144 imposed in 5 Punjab districts

Our Staff Reporter
October 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 in five districts for three days over security concerns.

The districts include Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, and Kot Addu. The decision, effective from October 12 to October 14, aims to address security concerns and maintain law and order.

According to a spokesperson for the home department, all political gatherings, protests, sit-ins, and similar activities are strictly prohibited under this order. The government highlights the potential risks associated with public assemblies, which could become targets for terrorist attacks.

The decision was made at the request of district administration concerned, underscoring the importance of maintaining law and order.

The Punjab Home Department has issued an official notification regarding the restrictions. Authorities stress the necessity of ensuring public safety and protecting human lives and property during this period.

Our Staff Reporter

