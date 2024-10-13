Security guard arrested in Punjab over alleged rape of college student

Punjab police arrested a security guard from a private college in the Gulberg area on Sunday, accused of raping a first-year student. The suspect, identified as Aun, fled after the incident was reported on social media.

The DIG Operations confirmed that police apprehended the guard within 10 hours of the incident on the outskirts of Lahore. Authorities are actively working to locate the victim and her family, with legal proceedings already underway.

The incident occurred at the Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC) Campus 10 when the student was accidentally locked in the basement during a break. Her cries for help were heard by a male teacher, who found her in distress. Following the incident, the guard went into hiding.

Reports indicate that the accused had a prior history of inappropriate behavior towards female staff members. Amid rising safety concerns, allegations suggest that the college administration is pressuring students to remain silent about the incident to protect the institution's reputation.

The victim is currently receiving treatment in the ICU, highlighting the serious implications of this incident on her health and well-being. Authorities continue to conduct a thorough investigation.