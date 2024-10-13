Senate Chairman lauds Chinese companies for boosting Pakistan's economy

Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani stated that Chinese companies operating in Pakistan are making significant contributions to the national economy. Speaking at a ceremony, he emphasized the immense potential Pakistan offers in trade, investment, and joint ventures across various sectors.

Gilani expressed Pakistan's commitment to strengthening regional cooperation by enhancing economic ties with partner nations. He noted that under the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), bilateral cooperation would expand in agriculture, industrial growth, and educational and cultural partnerships.

He further highlighted China’s willingness to collaborate with Pakistan in achieving sustainable development goals. Gilani stressed the importance of enhancing people-to-people contacts and cultural linkages alongside strengthening economic ties to reach the common objective of a peaceful and cooperative region.

This commitment reflects a broader vision for mutual growth and development between Pakistan and its partners, aiming for an integrated regional approach to address common challenges and opportunities.