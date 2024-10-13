Seven robbers arrested, valuables recovered

MULTAN - Police have busted three criminal gangs and recovered valuables from their possession during a special crackdown on Saturday. In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested seven members of three gangs. The police have also recovered valuables worth over Rs15 million including three cars, 33 motorcycles, seven mobile phones and cash from their possession by tracing dozens of cases against them. Further investigations are underway and more recoveries were expected from them, CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar said in a press conference.

Dacoit held with looted valuables

Sadar Shujabad police have apprehended a dacoit and recovered looted valuables from his possession here on Saturday. According to police sources, five criminals of a dacoit gang had entered a house at Mouza Satburji in Sadar Shujabad police limits about two weeks ago. The criminals held hostage the family members at gunpoint and looted cash, jewellery, a motorcycle and other valuables from the house. The police registered a case and started an investigation into the incident.

Taking action on the incident, CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar directed officers concerned to arrest the criminals at the earliest. The police arrested Khursheed who was the ring leader of the gang and recovered looted valuables from his possession.

Further investigations are underway from the arrested criminal for more recoveries, police sources added.