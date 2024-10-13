Shah Farman resigns as senior advisor to KP CM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Farman has resigned from his position as Senior Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

According to sources, Farman cited his responsibilities as a member of the party's Accountability Committee as the reason for his resignation. He explained that continuing in his advisory role could conflict with his duties on the committee, which oversees the performance of the KP government.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in consultation with the KP Chief Minister, formed a three-member committee to assess the performance of provincial ministers. The committee includes Shah Farman, senior legal expert Qazi Anwar, and the Chief Minister's advisor on anti-corruption, Musaddiq.

The committee has been tasked with reviewing complaints related to corruption and recommending measures to improve governance. It will also evaluate the performance of the Chief Minister and other ministers.

Qazi Anwar noted that one of the committee's goals is to expand the scope of the Anti-Corruption Department. The committee will investigate corruption allegations against high-ranking officials, including grade 21 officers and ministers, and refer cases to the courts after careful review. This decision followed a meeting between Imran Khan and the KP Chief Minister, during which concerns about the performance of certain ministers were raised.