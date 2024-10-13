Sunday, October 13, 2024
Sindh Food Authority seizes large quantity of spoiled cooking oil

Our Staff Reporter
October 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -  On the directives of Director General Sindh Food Authority, Muzamil Hussain Halepoto, the Sindh Food Authority conducted a major operation in Hyderabad. Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad, Hataf Siyal, and Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority, Faisal Soomro and Food safety officer Mehwish Usman raided a shop located on Sheikh Ayaz Road, Qasimabad, and seized a large quantity of spoiled cooking oil. A total of 4,500 liters of spoiled cooking oil was confiscated and disposed of. This operation highlights the administration’s ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of food items in the market. Furthermore, this action by the Sindh Food Authority reflects its commitment to ensuring food safety and security for the people of the province.

Aleema, Uzma Khan move to Jhelum Jail after ATC ordered to send them to judicial custody

Our Staff Reporter

