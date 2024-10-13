Sindh Food Authority seizes large quantity of spoiled cooking oil

HYDERABAD - On the directives of Director General Authority, Muzamil Hussain Halepoto, the Authority conducted a major operation in Hyderabad. Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad, Hataf Siyal, and Deputy Director Authority, Faisal Soomro and Food safety officer Mehwish Usman raided a shop located on Sheikh Ayaz Road, Qasimabad, and seized a large quantity of spoiled cooking oil. A total of 4,500 liters of spoiled cooking oil was confiscated and disposed of. This operation highlights the administration’s ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of food items in the market. Furthermore, this action by the Authority reflects its commitment to ensuring food safety and security for the people of the province.