Sindh’s tax collection surpasses all provinces despite lower rates

KARACHI - Sindh’s tax collection has outperformed all provinces this year, according to the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB), despite a lower tax rate.

Chairman of the Sindh Revenue Board, Wasif Memon, revealed that the target for the previous financial year was set at Rs235 billion, but the province managed to collect Rs237 billion. He added that for the current financial year, a target of Rs350 billion has been set.

In an exclusive interview with Express News on Saturday, Memon noted that tax collection from the restaurant sector has been increasing, particularly after the implementation of the Point of Sale (POS) system, which has seen tax collection rise from Rs20 million to Rs80 million. He explained that an eight per cent tax is applied to card payments, while a 15 per cent tax is levied on cash payments.

Some restaurant owners have expressed their objection to the higher cash payment tax, insisting they would only charge 15 per cent.

Memon emphasised that technology is being utilised to combat tax evasion. He also mentioned that this financial year, intra-city goods transporters have been included in the tax net, as well as educational institutions and hospitals, which is expected to further boost the province’s revenue.