Talal Chaudhry warns PTI against disrupting SCO summit

PML-N Senator Talal Chaudhry issued a stern warning on Sunday regarding PTI’s planned protest during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, asserting that the government will not tolerate any actions that compromise Pakistan’s dignity and respect on the global stage. In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, Chaudhry accused PTI of attempting to "blackmail the state" and secure political concessions, labeling the protest call as a threat to national stability.

Chaudhry described Imran Khan as "history’s VIP prisoner" who enjoys special privileges in jail, including separate kitchen facilities and political meetings. Despite these comforts, Chaudhry alleged that Khan continues to criticize the government and seeks to disrupt the and the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Highlighting the importance of the and CPEC phase 2 for Pakistan’s economic development, Chaudhry warned that any disruptions could have serious consequences for the country’s future. He emphasized that the government remains committed to protecting Pakistan’s respect and dignity, with no compromises allowed.

“The PTI can call for protests, but they will not be allowed to interfere with state proceedings, especially during such a critical international conference,” Chaudhry said, underscoring the government’s focus on economic recovery rather than targeting opposition parties.

Chaudhry also accused Imran Khan of collaborating with external powers to destabilize Pakistan during the , calling on PTI supporters to reconsider their party’s actions and prioritize the nation’s progress over political ambitions. He urged PTI followers to reflect on their party’s lack of substantial achievements during its time in government and to choose national stability over divisive politics.

The , set to take place on October 15 and 16, is seen as a pivotal moment for Pakistan’s international relations and economic future, with key leaders from China, Russia, and other member states expected to attend.