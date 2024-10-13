UN warns against ‘catastrophic’ regional conflict

BEIRUT - UN peacekeepers in Lebanon warned Saturday against a “catastrophic” regional conflict as Israeli forces battled Hezbollah and Hamas on two fronts, on the holiest day of the Jew­ish calendar. Israel has faced a fierce diplomatic backlash over incidents in south Lebanon that saw five Blue Helmets wound­ed. On Saturday, the Leba­nese health ministry said Israeli air strikes on two villages located near the capital Beirut killed nine people. Israel had earlier told residents of south Leb­anon not to return home, as its troops fought Hezbol­lah in a war that has killed more than 1,200 people since September 23, and forced more than a million others to flee their homes. “For your own protec­tion, do not return to your homes until further notice... Do not go south; anyone who goes south may put his life at risk,” Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X. Hezbollah said Saturday it launched mis­siles across the border into northern Israel, where air raid sirens sounded and the military said it had in­tercepted a projectile.