ISLAMABAD - The World Arthritis Day was observed on Saturday. The theme for World Arthritis Day 2024 is ‘Knowledge is power, informed choices, better outcomes’. Arthritis is a condition that causes inflammation in the joints where two bones meet, such as the elbow or knee. There are many different types of arthritis with different causes and treatments. The day advocates for greater support for those living with arthritis and encourages research into the prevention and cure of these conditions.