Wednesday, September 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

1st PFF, AFC-supported Sports Medicine Conference set to elevate local expertise

1st PFF, AFC-supported Sports Medicine Conference set to elevate local expertise
Web Sports Desk
6:57 PM | September 13, 2023
Sports

A significant milestone in the field of sports medicine is on the horizon as the 1st Sports Medicine Conference is scheduled to take place from September 15 to 17, 2023.  

This event is being organized under the auspices of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). Distinguished instructors from various corners of the world will converge to impart invaluable knowledge and expertise to local doctors and physiotherapists, offering insights into diverse facets of sports medicine. The conference also features two highly anticipated workshops, each addressing critical aspects of sports medicine. 

The first workshop will be dedicated to the training of sports emergencies, equipping healthcare professionals with the necessary skills to respond effectively to sports-related medical crises. The second workshop will delve into the comprehensive landscape of drugs and doping in sports, providing participants with a deep understanding of this vital subject. 

Pakistan-Saudi joint naval exercise Al Bahr-XIV concludes

Avari Express Hotel has been selected as the venue for this landmark conference, where attendees will benefit from an immersive learning experience and networking opportunities. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for the evening of September 15 at 3:30 p.m. Dr Rizwan Naseer, Secretary of Emergency Services Punjab will grace the event as the guest of honor. 

Renowned speakers will share insights into the evolution of sports medicine in their respective countries, shedding light on the global advancements and trends in this critical field.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1694570787.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023