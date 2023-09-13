Wednesday, September 13, 2023
 2,241 players to feature in 1st HED Inter-Collegiate Sports C’ship from tomorrow 

STAFF REPORT
September 13, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The 1st HED Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship will be organized under the auspices of Higher Education Depart­ment and with the collabora­tion of Sports Board Punjab and Directorate General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab from Sept 14 to 18, 2023. The open­ing ceremony of the inaugural championship will be conduct­ed at Punjab Stadium. A hefty amount of Rs 11.74 million will be distributed among the top position holders. The sports events of the championship will be arranged at 16 different venues of the provincial capital. As many as 2,241 participants including 1,026 boys, 828 girls and 387 officials will take part in the 5-day mega event. The male players will feature in nine game disciplines while the female players will exhibit their potential in seven games. 

