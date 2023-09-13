23 more dengue cases surface in 24 hours  

RAWALPINDI - As many as 23 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 438 in the district.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Tuesday said that, among the new cases,15 cases had arrived from Potohar town urban, five from Chaklala Cantonment, and one each from Municipal Corporation and Rawalpindi Cantonment area.

He said 97 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 52 were confirmed cases while 386 were discharged after treatment. Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 53 FIRs, issued tickets to 16, sealed eight premises, and a fine of Rs 43,500 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

During indoor surveillance, in the last 24 hours the teams checked 10,041 houses, and larvae were found in 536 homes. Similarly, he added that while checking 2,703 places, the teams found larvae at 88 sites during outdoor surveillance.

The health officer said that prevailing weather was most suitable for dengue larvae breeding while the district health authority along with the provincial health officials was making all-out efforts to control the spread of dengue, adding without people’s active participation, no campaign could be made successful.