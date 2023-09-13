2300 power theft cases registered across country

ISLAMABAD - In the ongoing move against the electricity thieves, Discos have registered over 2300 FIRs, arresting 369 violators with a cumulative fine of Rs441 million.
Federal Secretary Power Division (Ministry of Energy) Rashid Mahmood Langrial has said that power distribution companies (Discos) have detected over 10.7 million units of power theft and recovered Rs162 million from the violators.
He said that 6,215 cases of power theft have been detected, of which 2,380 FIRs have been lodged and 369 accused have been arrested.
According the data shared with media, the Secretary said the highest number of 1,602 theft cases were detected under the jurisdiction of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO); 676 FIRs were registered and 88 were arrested. The power theft was of 2.452 million units and a fine of Rs 101.7 million was imposed of which Rs11.4 million were recovered.
Similalry, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) followed it with 1,414 cases, FIRs were registered against 887 people and 88 were arrested. There was a power theft of 4.32 million. The authorities slapped a penalty of Rs183.9 million, but the theft recovery was only Rs13.56 million.
In HESCO region 784 cases were detected, with 238 registered FIRs, while 38 were apprehended. The total theft of units was 1.056 million units and was charged Rs29.92 million. The recovery was only Rs4.0 million, while another Rs40.6 million were recovered as previous arrears.
In QESCO, 569 theft cases were detected, 41 FIRs were registered and 38 were arrested. So far, a theft of 418000 units was detected, and a fine of Rs20.1 million was imposed while recovery was of Rs1.15 million. In SEPCO region 527 cases of theft were surfaced. Around 122 FIRs were registered and 140 were sent to jail. A power theft of 336,000 units was detected and fine of over 16 million rupees was imposed of which the theft recovery was Rs2.87 million. The previous arrear of Rs60.2 million was also recovered.
In PESCO, 410 theft cases were unearthed, and the authorities requested 322 FIR registrations, of which 44 were registered and 32 persons arrested. In PESCO’s jurisdiction, 271,000 units of theft was detected Rs13.8 million in fines were imposed and Rs2.29 million of theft fine was recovered.
In the service area of FESCO 326 cases were detected. The authorities requested for 324 FIRs of which 92 were registered and one was arrested. Likewise, 197 cases of theft were detected in GEPCO region and were requested for registering FIRs against them however 63 FIRs were registered and seven were arrested. In IESCO, 187 cases emerged, of which registration of 57 FIRs was requested, of which 15 were registered. There was a theft of 346,000 units, and Rs14.73 million penalties were imposed of which Rs2.7 million were recovered.
The old arrears of Rs 8.56 million were also recovered.
In TESCO, 82 cases of power theft were detected, and 30 FIRs were requested, but no FIR was registered nor made any arrest. The volume of power theft was of 276,000 units. A total fine of Rs7.0 million was imposed, but only Rs0.72 million was recovered.