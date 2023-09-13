4 shops sealed over finding dengue larvae

ISLAMABAD - In response to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad’s directive, Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area, Awais Irshad Bhatti, on Tuesday conducted a thorough inspection tour across the Industrial Area Sub-Division.

This proactive move aimed to curb the potential transmission of dengue, as reported by ICT Spokesman Dr. Abdullah Tabasum.

During the inspection, AC inspected tire shops, sentry stores, and trash cans, focusing on identifying any signs of dengue transmission, he added. He said that some alarming findings prompted immediate action, with four establishments being ordered to shut down and undergo removal due to the discovery of dengue larvae in multiple locations.

In addition, a stern warning was issued to others, signaling a heightened commitment to combating the dengue threat within the region.