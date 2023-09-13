A significantly larger Hurricane Lee will keep growing as it races north

BERMUDA - Hurricane Lee grew even larger on Tuesday and triggered a tropical storm watch for Bermuda as the cyclone’s potential impacts begin to come into focus for the island and beyond. Lee, a Category 3 hurricane Tuesday afternoon, was centered about 545 miles south of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm has been growing in size since the weekend and hurricane-force winds now extend 90 miles from Lee’s center, three times farther than they did on Saturday.