Wednesday, September 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

A significantly larger Hurricane Lee will keep growing as it races north

News Desk
September 13, 2023
International

BERMUDA - Hurricane Lee grew even larger on Tuesday and triggered a tropical storm watch for Bermuda as the cyclone’s potential impacts begin to come into focus for the island and beyond. Lee, a Category 3 hurricane Tuesday afternoon, was centered about 545 miles south of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm has been growing in size since the weekend and hurricane-force winds now extend 90 miles from Lee’s center, three times farther than they did on Saturday.

Tags:

News Desk

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1694489758.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023