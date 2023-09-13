Wednesday, September 13, 2023
ACE to file another case against Parvez Elahi

Web Desk
11:06 AM | September 13, 2023
National

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has decided to file another case against PTI President and former Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi.

According to the anti-corruption authorities, a case will be registered against Parvez Elahi for committing irregularities and corruption in the Master Plan 2050.

Officials say that Kasur’s agricultural land was illegally converted into commercial land in the master plan. A case against PTI President will be registered in Anti-Corruption Establishment, Lahore Region-A.

According to anti-corruption officials, the Kotla Rai Abubakar land is owned by Parvez Elahi's son.

Officials said the LDA chairman signed the fake land map at the behest of Chaudhry Moonis Elahi. Approval of the master plan at stage 5 with the foreign company was granted illegally.

