ANF arrests 36 suspected smugglers

Rawalpindi-The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested 36 suspected smugglers on charges of smuggling narcotics from various parts of country during a massive operation against drug mafia, informed ANF HQ spokesman on Tuesday ANF also impounded 7 vehicles being used by the drug peddlers for transportation of drugs from one to another place, he said adding that the detained smugglers included a woman. The seized drugs comprised 79 Kg Opium, 14.346 Kg Heroin, 325.168 Kg Hashish, 9.758 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 660 Grams Weed and 11 Grams Ecstasy Tabs (18 x Tablets), he said. ANF Punjab recovered 148.694 Kg Drugs in 10 operations while arrested 19 persons including a woman involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 2 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 49.200 Kg Opium, 12.750 Kg Heroin, 77.600 Kg Hashish and 9.144 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice). ANF North recovered 106.638 Kg drugs in 9 operations while arrested 12 persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 4 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 14.800 Kg opium, 1.116 Kg Heroin, 90.048 Kg Hashish, 614 Grams Methamphetamine (Ice) and 60 Grams Weed. ANF KPK recovered 79.011 Kg Drugs in 11 operations while arrested 2 persons in drug smuggling. The seized drugs comprised 480 Grams Heroin, 78.520 Kg Hashish, and 11 Grams Ecstasy Tabs (18 x Tabs). ANF Sindh recovered 30.600 Kg drugs in 2 operations while arrested 3 persons in drug smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 30 Kg Hashish and 600 Grams Weed. ANF Balochistan recovered 64 Kg Drugs in 3 operations. The seized drugs comprised 15 Kg Opium and 49 Kg Hashish. All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.