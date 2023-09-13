ATC dismisses bail petitions of Omar Sarfraz Cheema, others

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dis­missed post-arrest bail petitions of 35 accused, in­cluding former governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Chee­ma, in the Jinnah House attack case, after terming them ineffective. The court dismissed the bail peti­tions due to a second time physical remand of the accused after addition of new offences in the case.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceed­ings on the post-arrest bail petitions filed by the ac­cused. During the proceedings, the prosecution opposed the bail petitions and submitted that inves­tigations were underway from the accused for a sec­ond time after addition of new offences in the case. The accused have been remanded into police custody for investigations on physical remand, it submitted.

At this, the court agreed with the prosecution and dismissed the bail petitions after terming them in­effective. Besides former governor, Farzana Sarwar, Samia Asad, Rubina Rizwan, Afshan Tariq, Muham­mad Ali, Zahoor Ahmad, Bilal Ahmad, Hafiz Nau­man, Muhammad Zeeshan Siddiqui, Qadir Khan, Shahbaz Siddiqui, Azeem, Maqbool Hussain, Qa­sim Ali, Tauqeer Abbas, Muhammad Owais, Abdul Hafeez, Abdul Ghafoor, Waseem Gul, Maqbool Ah­mad, Syed Tahir Rizvi, Amir Farooq, Faisal Akhtar, Ali Hassan, Nadeem Asghar, Mobeen Qadri, Asif Ma­sih, Ishfaq, Ateeq, Wajid Ali, Muhammad Qasim, Mumtaz and others had approached the court for post-arrest bail. Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House, which also serves as the residence of Lahore’s corps com­mander, during the May 9 riots. It is pertinent to mention here that the police added new offences in all the May 9 cases under sections 121 (waging or attempting to wage a war or abetting in wag­ing of war against Pakistan), 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty) and 146 (rioting).