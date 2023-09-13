Bilawal pays tributes to 11 martyred party workers of Zia regime

KARACHI-Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to 11 workers of his party who were martyred in 1983 during General Zia’s regime at Khairpur Nathan Shah (KN Shah) town of district Dadu.

The PPP Chairman, in his message on their 40th martyrdom anniversary here, said that the Jiyalas of K N Shah were martyred for demanding the restoration of democracy in the country.

“The martyrs of the K N Shah tragedy, Shaheed Abdul Ghani Abro, Shaheed Abdul Aziz Lakher, Shaheed Nizamuddin Naich, Shaheed Abdul Nabi Khoso, Shaheed Allah Warayo Langah, Shaheed Shahnawaz Khoso, Shaheed Habibullah Leghari, Shaheed Didar Khokhar, Shaheed Zameer Hussain Jagirani, Shaheed Ejaz Hussain Khunharo and Shaheed Manzoor Ahmed Chandio, will live forever in our hearts,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the tree of democracy in Pakistan has been watered by the leadership of the PPP and its workers with their blood.

He said that during the MRD, the Jiyalas under the leadership of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto fought and made sacrifices with determination, courage, steadfastness, and unwavering will, which are unparalleled and eternal. “The youth of Pakistan should study the history of the MRD movement so that they know the great sacrifices made by the generations before them for democracy,” he urged.

He reiterated his commitment that his party will not let the sacrifices of the martyrs of K N Shah go in vain, and will continue to play an active role in the stability of democracy and protect the supremacy of the Constitution in the country.

BILAWAL CONDOLES OVER DEMISE OF JOURNALIST JAN MUHAMMAD MAHAR

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with his sister Asifa Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday visited the house of slain senior journalist Muhammad Mahar and offered condolence to his brother Karamullah Mahar over the demise of Jan Mahar. They expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Jan Muhammad Mahar, recognising him as a valuable asset. Bilawal assured his full support to arrest the accused involved in the murder of Jan Muhammad Mahar.