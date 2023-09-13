BISEs announce Intermediate part II results

The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) announced the intermediate part II result on Wednesday across the province.

The passing percentage was 58 pc in Lahore.

According to the results announced by the BISE Lahore, 1,90,000 students passed the exam in Lahore.

As many as 1, 90512 students took the exams conducted by the BISE Lahore. It included 87,180 boys and more than 1 lac girls.

Gujranwala:

The passing percentage remained at 56.11 pc in Gujranwala as the result announced by the BISE.

As many as 1,39,311 students took the exam and 78,167 remained successful in Gujranwala. The Controller Examination of BISE Gujranwala said that 61,144 students couldn’t pass the exam.

Bahawalpur:

The passing percentage in Bahawalpur was 57.46 pc.

As many as 57,443 students took the exam in Bahawalpur and 33,006 remained successful.

It merits mention here that Intermediate part II exams were held from 20th May to 3rd June 2023.